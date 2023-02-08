Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis Presley in upcoming Netflix series

Matthew McConaughey is set to voice Elvis Presley in an upcoming Netflix series.

The 53-year-old actor will follow in Austin Butler's footsteps as the next person to play the late King of Rock and Roll in an adult cartoon called Agent Elvis which will see the legendary singer as a secret spy.

The synopsis reads: "In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy programme to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll."

Netflix has described the show as "offbeat", "violent" and "raunchy".

Matthew will serve as executive producer alongside Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley and writer and co-creator John Eddie, while Sony Pictures will be credited for the animation.

The show is set to launch in March 2023, and the streaming giant has unveiled a trailer to tie in with the announcement.

The Interstellar star can be heard saying: "Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible."

The teaser shows an animated version of Elvis landing on the moon, fighting villains and flying around on a jetpack.

Matthew adds: "All it takes is someone with a dream. 'Cause when a man dreams, he can change the world."

The series follows Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis, which has been nominated for eight Academy Awards including best actor for Austin Butler and best picture.

The movie — which is already streaming on HBO Max and took in more than US$250 million (S$331 million) at the box office — is the second highest grossing music biopic of all time after Bohemian Rhapsody.

Meanwhile, after his recognition from the Academy, Austin paid tribute to Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie, who died on Jan 12, aged 54.

The 31-year-old actor said: "[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me.

"There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honouring the life of this man and his family. And that's why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla got to see the film and then I first saw them after… nothing I would do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie not being here with us.

"I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us."

ALSO READ: Austin Butler has ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens to thank for Elvis role