Matthew Perry's cashmere 'Chandler Bing Sweater' from Friends to be auctioned

Matthew Perry's cashmere 'Chandler Bing Sweater' from Friends is being auctioned.

The actor shot to fame playing neurotic Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. He died on Oct 28, 2023, aged 54 from the "acute effects" of anaesthetic ketamine after receiving three injections of the drug — with five people now under investigation in connection with his death.

A lot marked the 'Chandler Bing Sweater' is now up for grabs from Julien's Auctions, which is also putting up a string of other memorabilia from Friends in a Sept 23 live auction that is already taking online bids.

Titled The One with the 30-Year Anniversary Auction, the items include a head sculpture from character Ross Geller's apartment, as well as an ottoman from his living room.

There's also a dress shirt that was worn by character Paul Stevens, played by Bruce Willis, as well as a sweater worn by Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston.

The Chandler jumper was worn by Matthew in the seventh season of Friends during an episode called The One with the Holiday Armadillo'.

Julien's says it was on display "in a scene at Central Perk where Monica informs him she won't be changing her last name to Bing".

The large polo-style sweater also appears later in the show when Phoebe brings her late mother's Christmas candy dish "to the gang's holiday party".

It has a 'Autumn Cashmere' label and is bluish-grey.

The jumper also comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by the Warner Bros Discovery Global Archives and Preservation Services.

It has a starting bid of US$250 (S$326.48), but the jumper is expected to sell for between US$1,000 and US$1,500.

Online bids are already being placed and the highest sits at US$1,500.

Friends is weeks away from celebrating the 30th anniversary of its pilot episode, which premiered on Sept 22, 1994.

