Maya Hawke to return with new album and shows

Maya Hawke is returning with a new album and a full run of headline shows, marking her first major tour in three years.

The Stranger Things star and folk singer, 27, will release Maitreya Corso — the follow-up to 2024's Chaos Angel — on May 1, led by the new single Devil You Know.

Maya says the track reflects the album's wider themes, explaining that it's "about trying to keep ambition and greed out of the creative process".

She'll hit the road ahead of the album's release, beginning April 10 in Woodstock, New York, and wrapping up on May 2 in New York City.

The tour includes stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Boston, with more dates in between.

Before the tour begins, Maya will appear at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday night for the annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, curated by Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson.

Meanwhile, Maya previously admitted she "doesn't think [she] deserves" to have her career.

The actress is the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and admitted that there are "so many people" in the world who do not get to pursue the sort of career she has because they lack industry connections.

She told The Saturday Times in 2024: "'Deserves...' is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.

"And I know that my not doing it wouldn't help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: Change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles."

Maya noted that she has a "really honest" relationship with her parents and that "supersedes" anything negative anyone around the world may have to say about it.

She said: "It's ok to be made fun of when you're in rarefied air. It's a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."

