'Maybe I oughta get me some of that': Harrison Ford joins Marvel Cinematic Universe after seeing others having fun

Harrison Ford saw fellow actors he knew having fun in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and wanted in.

The legendary actor, 82, plays Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, taking over the role from the late actor William Hurt. Previously an army general and the US Secretary of State, Ross is now the newly-elected US President and also transforms into the Red Hulk.

In a recent interview shared with AsiaOne, Harrison said that he wasn't very familiar with the film universe but had previously seen some of the movies and "enjoyed many aspects of what Marvel brings to the screen".

"Excitement, entertainment, spectacle, and unusual characters in unusual circumstances. I find all of that very interesting," he said. "When I watched Marvel movies, I saw actors that I admire and that I know well having a really good time, and I thought, well, maybe I oughta get me some of that.

"Happily (producer) Kevin (Feige) came up with the character of President Thunderbolt Ross for me. And one of the wonderful things about this character is the underpinning of him that has been done throughout the films by William Hurt, because I'm replacing him as Thunderbolt Ross."

[[nid:695383]]

The character was already established, Harrison added, but has been "brought to a rather unanticipated conclusion".

"In respect to his transformation, it's a very interesting character dilemma for me because I do not know where Red Hulk goes from here," he said.

"I don't know where the Hulk goes to get work these days except the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the company of other Hulks, and if I anticipate that there may be an opportunity for old Red to show up again someplace, that brings me nothing but pleasure."

In the comic universe, Ross shows a disdain for Bruce Banner's Hulk but also wants to control him and harness his powers.

To Mark Ruffalo, who plays the latter in the MCU, Harrison added: "Come on, Mark! Let's get ready to rumble!"

'Wit of escapism'

Despite acting as the US President, Harrison did not draw inspiration from the current political climate.

"I did not want to bring any particular representation or allusion to the political context that we're living in now," he said. "I don't think that's appropriate to the circumstances of this film, and it wasn't necessary for me. It's the wit of the escapism that is important.

"It's the pleasure that is supplied to the audience through seeing the characters work themselves through these naughty problems."

However, the movie does have "political thriller" aspects to it, he added, "and then some fabulous additions, which spice it up and bring it into the Marvel context".

Harrison continued: "The Marvel characters themselves certainly have wonderfully interesting aspects of their personalities, but what I was looking for in the role of the President was an emotional reality and an emotional issue that he could work through in the context of the overall story.

"And supply some human behaviour and context for all of the fantastic things that are going on around him."

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ross works with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America, and the latter must stop a nefarious global plot before the whole world sees red. Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) takes up Sam's previous position as Falcon.

The movie releases in Singapore theatres on Feb 13.

[[nid:711042]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.