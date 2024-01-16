Mayday fan listens to concert from outside National Stadium after 'kena scam not once but twice' by ticket resellers

Once bitten, twice shy?

That wasn't the case for one Mayday fan who — upon being denied entry with their resale tickets to the band's Singapore concert — bought another one only to suffer the same fate yet again.

Mayday fan SgHabibi posted a TikTok video on Jan 13 of themselves listening to the concert from outside the National Stadium, writing: "Cat 10 free view 'cos kena scam not once but twice, wtf."

They did add that the sound was "not actually bad" from the spot, however.

In the caption, Habibi explained that they had purchased tickets — likely via resale — that had already been scanned: "I arrived pretty early around 6.30pm at the gate to enter only to find out that the first ticket I'd bought had already been scanned multiple times."

They discovered that a couple in front of them were trying to use "the exact same barcode" as their ticket too.

At this point, they "quickly went ahead to get another ticket which was actually in a much better section" but discovered that the second ticket had also been previously scanned.

In the end, Habibi loitered outside the stadium and declared that they now know "where to camp for the upcoming Coldplay and Taylor Swift shows", presumably because they hadn't managed to snag tickets to those either.

Taiwanese rock band Mayday concluded their gigantic 12 years-long Nowhere Re: Live 2024 tour in Singapore on Jan 13 and 14.

Many netizens commented that Mayday tickets had still been available on the official website as of the TikTok video being posted, but Habibi responded: "I didn't want to pay full price as I already attended their concert one year ago. That's why I took a gamble by buying at 50 per cent off."

"Just buy from the website next time. If cannot buy/sold out, then the universe is saying, 'don't go'," a netizen wrote.

"Yeah but there are many tickets at other outlets at 30 to 70 per cent off," Habibi replied.

They did not share whether they ended up making any savings considering they bought tickets twice in the end.

While some netizens emphasised that fans should buy tickets from legitimate channels, one shared best practices for buying them secondhand.

"If you ever buy a concert ticket from resale, always ask for physical tickets," they wrote.

