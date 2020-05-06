Mayday's Singapore concert in August postponed

Mayday fans, you'll have to wait a little longer to catch the band live in Singapore.

Organisers for 'Mayday Just Rock It!!! BLUE' in Singapore announced today (June 5) that the concert originally set for Aug 30 this year has been proactively rescheduled to Feb 27, 2021 in light of the recent advisory issued by local authorities.

The concert will still be held at the National Stadium.

Ticket holders can keep their existing tickets as they will be honoured for the new date. Fans who cannot make it on the new date can request for a full refund through APACTix by June 18, 2020. For refund enquiries, visit this site for more information.

Tickets to the rescheduled show are now available for purchase via APACTix ticketing channels.

PHOTO: Live Nation Singapore

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com