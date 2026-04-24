Mayiduo gets $4,000 hospital bill after doing 1 pull-up, tells followers: 'Don't geh kiang'

Rash decisions rarely produce good results, and Mayiduo would likely agree.

The 34-year-old local content creator revealed in an Instagram post yesterday (April 23) that he was recently hospitalised after doing a pull-up.

Recounting what had happened, Mayiduo, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, said he had taken his six-year-old son Zi En to a playground when a fitness corner caught his eye.

It sparked a thought: "Can I still do a pull-up with my current weight?"

When the boy said he had no idea what a pull-up was, his dad gave him a demonstration.

"I did a pull-up and let go. When I landed, my feet felt weird," Mayiduo recalled.

While he was alright that day, he "couldn't walk at all" by the third day. "It hurt so much that I couldn't sleep at night," he said.

Thinking he suffered a fracture, Mayiduo went to the hospital: "When I arrived at the hospital, I was thinking, 'Could it be gout? Because I have gout but it's different. Gout usually doesn't hurt that much."

After X-ray and MRI scan, doctors found no fractures or new ligament tears.

The diagnosis? Severe gout.

"I realised gout can be induced by trauma," said Mayiduo.

"So guys, insurance is a must. Because this 'staycation' cost me more than $4,000," he added.

He reminded his audience: "If you're overweight, don't geh kiang (Hokkien for making rash decisions without thinking) [and do a] pull-up."

According to the National University Hospital, gout is a chronic disease with intermittent painful arthritis, commonly in the big toes, foot, ankles or knees.

Symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, as well as tender, sensitive and sore skin around the affected joint, and difficulty and pain in walking during an acute attack.

Gout attacks usually occur in one joint and can be triggered by certain foods, alcohol, certain medications, physical trauma, or certain illnesses.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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