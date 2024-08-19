Mayiduo and wife expecting 2nd child, jokes about '1 more financial burden'

They'll be a family of four soon.

In a joint Instagram video posted yesterday (Aug 18), local internet celebrity Mayiduo and his wife Angie Teo announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple acted out a skit before Mayiduo revealed: "I'm gonna be a father again guys."

Showing Angie's baby bump, the 31-year-old, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, joked: "Inside got one more financial burden."

He poked fun at his four-year-old son, asking if the latter knew he would be a kor kor (older brother) soon.

"Inheritance give half can?" Mayiduo cheekily asked the boy, who nodded in response.

The video concluded with the three holding up an ultrasound and Mayiduo adding a humorous remark: "Sian, now money need to split in half."

Local celebrities like Ben Yeo and Lee Teng congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Mayiduo and Angie made another post sharing more snaps of their son happily holding up the ultrasound photo. "Only child status is expiring soon."

On her Instagram Stories, Angie revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, where women experience extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, and used up 150 vomit bags.

She shared a photo of herself on a drip, joking: "How I survived the first trimester… I have the same condition as Kate Middleton but why do I have a 'princess illness' and not a 'princess life'?"

Angie admitted that her pregnancy has been "hard" and she was bedridden most days.

"I'm 80 per cent recovered now and looking forward to our upcoming bundle of joy. Was it worth it for these cuties? Yes. Will I do it again? No," she said.

Tagging Mayiduo, she cheekily added: "I think I deserve more bags after this."

