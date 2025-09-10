Mediacorp and Meteor Garden creator Angie Chai to co-produce fantasy-romance drama set in Singapore and Taiwan

A new fantasy-romance drama with an international cast is headed our way as Mediacorp and Taiwanese production company Mission International work together to co-produce the series, set in Singapore and Taiwan.

Tentatively titled My Cosmic Love, it is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and will feature both local and Taiwanese actors.

My Cosmic Love tells the story of Sugar46, an alien who takes over a young man's body and accidentally becomes a male escort. While searching for the perfect partner, he learns that real love is about trust and connection, making him question what he truly wants.

Mission International is helmed by Taiwanese television and film producer Angie Chai, who's known for creating the 2001 Taiwan hit drama series Meteor Garden and its 2018 China remake which launched the careers of Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Dylan Wang.

The two production companies have started working on the drama script and are currently searching for filming locations in Singapore and Taiwan. Production is expected to begin in 2026.

My Cosmic Love is also the first joint production since the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2023.

In 2019, a Taiwan-Singapore drama All Is Well starred Taiwanese actors Blue Lan, Pets Tseng and Joanne Tseng as well as locals Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng and Romeo Tan. The story weaved together two separate plots — an ATM-hacking incident in Taiwan and a murder in Singapore.

[[nid:722107]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com