Mediacorp radio DJ charged with voyeurism and sexual communication with minor

A popular Mediacorp radio DJ was charged with sexual offences at the State Courts today (March 21).

The Straits Times reported that Gunalan Morgan, who was an actor and a producer-presenter at the Tamil-language Oli968 station at the time of his alleged offences, was charged with seven offences in total, including three counts of voyeurism and one count of sexual communication with a minor under 16.

The 43-year-old Singaporean was also charged with performing an act that could obstruct, prevent, pervert or defeat the course of justice.

In response to a query from AsiaOne, Mediacorp stated that Gunalan "was immediately suspended from work upon [their] knowledge of his arrest, and a termination notice has been served on him".

According to his charge sheets obtained by AsiaOne, Gunalan is accused of having sexual communication with the minor on four separate instances between Aug 25 and Aug 31, 2024, and then deliberately deleting his Instagram conversations with her on Sept 16 after being informed that a police report had been lodged against him.

Separately, he allegedly used his mobile phone to record a woman's genitals, breast or underwear without her consent on four separate occasions on Aug 28, 2024, and a similar offence against another woman on Oct 8 that year.

A gag order has been issued to protect the identities of his alleged victims.

According to The Straits Times, the prosecution stated in court that they would proceed on three of his charges if he intends to plead guilty, with the other four charges then taken into consideration.

Gunalan stated he will need time to seek legal counsel.

He will return to court on April 21 for the next mention of his case.

For each count of voyeurism, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three.

For having sexual communication with a minor under 16, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

For obstruction of justice, he can be jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.

