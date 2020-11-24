Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make their debut as a couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old rapper - who started dating earlier this year - wowed as they arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night (Nov 22).

The former rocked a silky emerald green gown with a golden snake anklet, while her beau wore an all-white two piece with a low neckline to show off his chest tattoos.

Megan was also on hand to introduce her boyfriend ahead of his performance of Bloody Valentine and My Ex's Best Friend.

She gushed: "Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."

The performance marked Kelly's debut at the AMAs, while it was the celebrity duo's first major appearance together since they began dating during the summer.

In recent months, they have both been gushing about each other in interviews, with Megan saying they have a connection of "mythic proportions".

She shared: "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

The Hollywood star also recalled how she felt when they first met.

She said: "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*****."

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted that their romance caught him by surprise.

The music star confessed he wasn't expecting to find love amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He previously explained: "Everything now is isolation, dehumanisation, separation. And f***, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that.

"So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash - I love that it can evolve into that."