Megan Fox returns to Instagram, insists Machine Gun Kelly didn't cheat

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to insist Machine Gun Kelly hasn't cheated on her.

The 36-year-old Transformers actress' relationship with the rapper, 32, has been in headlines for the last week after she sparked break-up rumours, with fans then speculating MGK had been unfaithful with the guitarist in his band, Sophie Lloyd.

Megan deleted her Instagram account after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on Sunday (Feb 19) and declared there had been no "third party interference" between the couple.

She posted: "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

She made the declaration after a story on Saturday claimed she had found text messages on fiance MGK's phone that left her fearing he was cheating.

A source told Page Six on Saturday the texts had led her to "believe he was having an affair".

The insider also insisted the couple are broken up, but "Megan is seeing where they stand" and apparently "wants to see what they can salvage".

They also stated MGK — real name Colson Baker — added the rapper is also keen to "make up".

Despite Page Six's insider saying the couple are split while they work on their relationship, a source told People at the weekend they "haven't split" while they are "working through their issues".

Megan, who got engaged to MGK in January 2022 after the pair went public with their relationship in 2020, last week posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: "You can taste the dishonesty, It's all over your breath" .

It was a quote from Beyonce's song Pray You Catch Me about the singer's husband Jay-Z's infidelity, sparking a flood of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating.

Some of her followers speculated MGK had cheated on Megan with his band's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, but the musician has since branded the accusations "disrespectful".

Her management told Page Six on Wednesday (Feb 15): "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Megan — who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years — was seen leaving a couple's counsellor's office together on Valentine's Day with MGK.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox erases Instagram account after responding to Machine Gun Kelly affair rumour