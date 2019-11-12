Megan Fox sends her children to a vegan school

The 33-year-old actress is determined to let her children - Noah, seven, Bodhi, five, and Journey, three - be who they want to be, but she does want to teach them to be kind to animals and not to "rip flowers out of the ground" because she's convinced they have "feelings, thoughts and emotions."

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the 'Jennifer's Body' star said: "We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they're seed-to-table, they plant their own food. They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works.

"I'm very specific about never harming animals. We don't step on ants; we don't do things like that. We don't rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they're beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings -- they have feelings, thoughts and emotions -- so that's what we're doing.

"My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it. We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they're very involved."

However, Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green think it's very important that they allow their kids to be free-spirited and make their own decisions in life.

The brunette beauty explained: "It's about releasing control, right? That's all it is. It's [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mould them into what I think they should be.

"It's [about] being of that mindset of realising that they come as the teachers to you. We're here to keep them alive, but we're learning all the lessons from them."