Megan Fox struggles with body dysmorphia and 'deep insecurities'

The 35-year-old star has opened up about her internal struggles and revealed how she found love with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking alongside her partner to British GQ Style magazine, she said: "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia.

"I have a lot of deep insecurities... We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.'

"They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."

She didn't go into detail on how she is affected by body dysmorphia, but she explained her relationship with the 31-year-old musician - whom she met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass - has helped her.

She added: "You know, famously, like, I'm an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn't have a place to live. That's something that, meeting him, it's like meeting your own soul's reflection.

"I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I'd always felt like there was that thing missing, that I'd given up on, that you're always seeking.

"But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you're like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That's what that beacon was this whole time.'"

Meanwhile, the Papercuts hitmaker revealed he found the same comfort in the Jennifer's Body actress.

He explained: "I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up in pop culture where they don't even make romantic movies anymore.

"It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire... She's helped me realise that you can't bury trauma. No one knows anything about me.

"They don't know how deep the rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself."