Megan Thee Stallion now 'focused on healing', won't release new music

Megan Thee Stallion won't release new music until she is "in a better place".

The 28-year-old rapper is still "healing" from the traumatic ordeal of being shot at by Tory Lanez and the subsequent lengthy trial, and is focusing on her mental and physical well-being and won't consider putting new songs out until she's in the right mindset.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, was convicted in December of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in connection with the 2020 incident involving the WAP hitmaker.

She told InStyle: "Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place.

"Right now, I'm focused on healing."

Megan said that for now she is "spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and simply finding new ways to protect her peace".

She added: "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out.

"Life is all about balance."

Megan's last studio album was 2022's Traumazine.

The Sweetest Pie rapper recently insisted she is "more than just [her] trauma".

She told ELLE magazine: "I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don't plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I'm choosing to change the narrative because I'm more than just my trauma.

"I was once told that you can't have crucifixion without resurrection, and that statement resonated so deeply with me. This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me."

Megan's outlook has been transformed by the shooting and conviction of Tory.

The Grammy-winning star shared: "I'm a survivor and I have - and will continue - to embrace the highs and lows of my journey. I'm excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I'm playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can't wait for everyone to hear."

