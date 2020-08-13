Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had fake kidnapping as part of training for royal life

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had a fake kidnapping as part of her training for royal life.

The former actress underwent intense preparations for her new role after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017, including a tough two-day security course with the Special Air Service (SAS).

According to the new biography Finding Freedom, Meghan was "bundled into the back of a car" by a "terrorist" and driven to an unspecified location before she was "saved" by officers.

Authors Omid Scobie and Corlyn Durand wrote: "The training - which all senior members of the royal family except the Queen have completed at the SAS headquarters in Hereford - is preparation for all high-risk security scenarios including kidnapping, hostage situations and terrorist attacks."

The 39-year-old - who went on to marry Harry in May 2018 - also underwent training in other areas to prepare for life in the royal family, with lessons in everything from curtsying to gracefully leaving a car to the correct forms of address to other family members.

The book said: "Set to undergo the same informal training [Duchess Catherine] had embarked upon following her engagement to William - a series of instructions that covered everything from how to most gracefully exit your chauffeured sedan while wearing a pencil skirt to when to courtesy to members of the family several rungs up the hierarchy from you - Meghan was connected to a team of experts."

When Meghan and Harry's relationship first came under scrutiny, she was also given advice about her jewellery after she was pictured wearing a gold chain bearing the initials M and H.

The authors wrote: "Two days after Meghan was photographed buying flowers at her usual florist, wearing her new initial necklace, she received a phone call from a senior Kensington Palace aide.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images - and new headlines."