Meghan Markle felt 'reduced to a bimbo' on Deal or No Deal

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt "reduced to a bimbo" on Deal or No Deal.

The 41-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and has children Archie, three and 16-month-old Lili with him - previously worked as an actress and was "grateful" to have a job a "briefcase girl" on the US version of the game show after but felt that it was about "beauty" as opposed to "brains".

She said: "I was really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job. That could pay my bills. I had income, I was part of the Union, I had health insurance, it was. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up.

"There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up.

"It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains."

The former Suits actress went on to add that she eventually quit the role and hopes that her daughter Lili will "aspire higher" in life.

Speaking on her Spotify podcast Archetypes, she added: "I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.

''I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo."

