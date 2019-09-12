Mel B is in "unbearable pain" not knowing when she will see her daughter again

The Spice Girls star and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte share custody of their eight-year-old daughter Madison, and the singer admits it has been so hard because Stephen lives in Los Angeles while Mel lives in the UK with her family.

Sharing a heartfelt handwritten note penned by her daughter Madison, she captioned it on Instagram: "This time last week, I walked around winter wonderland with my three kids having the best Christmas fun ever, my youngest Madison with me for seven amazing days.

"She wrote me this on the plane going back to LA. As I read this over and over again, the pain I feel is unbearable. I don't know when I or her sisters are gonna see her again.

"My abuser STILL manages to abuse me through the courts and on a daily basis through a "court-appointed" email that allows him access to me for him to say whenever whatever he wants.

"I share this because I know other mothers are going through exactly the same thing right now, just know you're not alone.

"I feel your pain, and I won't stop talking and fighting to get justice for us all and our kids #stopabuse #yournotalone #talktosomeonetoday @womens_aid

"Please, please be kind to people like me in these situations, as you have no idea what I/they are going through."

Meanwhile, Mel - who also has daughters Phoenix, 20 and Angel, 12, from previous relationships - insists she has no regrets about her love life.