Mel Gibson says Covid-19 didn't feel 'like anything else' he's ever had

The 65-year-old actor was hospitalised with the virus back in April last year and has now said the illness "doesn't feel natural", although he insisted he recovered quickly.

He told Extra: "You feel pretty crummy for a while. But they didn't have to use a ventilator or anything. And I got well.

"[It's] the weirdest thing. It doesn't feel natural at all, it doesn't feel like anything else you've ever had."

Mel's representative confirmed in July that the Boss Level star had spent a week in hospital in April after contracting coronavirus.

But the actor made a full recovery after being treated with an anti-viral drug.

The spokesperson said at the time: "He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital.

"He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

A number of stars have battled coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Pink, Kristofer Hivju, Andy Cohen, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Broadway star Nick Cordero and Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger tragically died after contracting the virus.

Tom and Rita were the first famous stars to be stricken by the condition and the Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor has subsequently become an outspoken advocate for the importance of wearing masks while out in public.

Speaking about those who don't wear face coverings, he said recently: "I don't get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do.

"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's licence.

"I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals [indicators], you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians.

"If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."

