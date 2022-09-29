Melanie C almost thrown out of Spice Girls after fight with Victoria Beckham

Melanie C almost got thrown out of the Spice Girls after having a fight with Victoria Beckham.

The 48-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Victoria, 48, Emma Bunton, 46, Mel B, 46, and Geri Halliwell, 50, as part of the 1990s girl group but explained that a "fall out" could have cost her her place in the group before they had even released ground-breaking debut single Wannabe.

She said: "Something happened quite early on in the Spice Girls' journey, and I have a little bit of fall out with Victoria [Beckham] at the Brits (Brit Awards) in '96 – not the Union Jack dress [year], but year before. So [we were] unreleased but a few people knew us. And there was a little fall out, and I was threatened to get kicked out the band."

The Say You'll Be There hitmaker went on to explain that in that moment she became obsessed with having "control" over herself which eventually led to an eating disorder as she struggled with worldwide fame.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "And from that moment on I realised – because I didn't think it was a big deal, I didn't think I'd done anything particularly bad – and it freaked me out. I was like, I have to control myself. I have to control what I do.

"At this point, I was controlling what I ate. I was controlling how much exercise I was doing. I mean, I think because in a situation like that so much is out of your control, the things you can control I became very obsessive about."