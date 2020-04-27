Melanie C was in "survival mode" amid the Spice Girls' heyday

Melanie C has admitted that while she loves being Sporty Spice, it was difficult to cope with the intense spotlight and their "insane workload".

The band - which originally starred Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham - rose to stardom in the 90s.

The 46-year-old singer told the Evening Standard newspaper: "When you're young, if you're lucky enough to have that level of success, the workload is insane.

"You don't know your a**e from your elbow. It is literally survival mode. It wasn't about not enjoying the work, but it was more difficult behind the scenes, ­dealing with being in the public eye and the dynamic of the band."

The Wannabe singer recently released a new solo single Who I Am with the video showcasing her different looks over the years. And Melanie has confessed it wasn't easy taking a trip down memory lane.

She admitted: "I found it quite difficult.

"I've had an incredible career but there have been challenges along the way. When you face those things very starkly it's like looking at that person again, and it is hard."

During the current lockdown, Melanie has been keeping busy with Instagram Lives, as her upcoming album has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Melanie admitted she's only doing it to offer some light relief to her fans, as she's not a big fan of social media platforms.

The pop star shared: "I'm not a huge fan of social media. But I felt compelled to reach out to the fans when things are pretty hideous."

She also revealed she didn't feel it was right to promote a record during the global health crisis.

Explaining the delay of her eighth solo LP, she said: "So we just decided to embrace it. It didn't feel appropriate for me to try to sell something right now, but the fans have been waiting for a song for ages and I love it.

"I'm so proud of it. I'm so excited about my new music and don't want it to disappear without a trace, which it could very well do in this situation."