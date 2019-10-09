Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants

Model-turned-actress Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong was in court yesterday after she allegedly used vulgar language against an SMRT employee, a policewoman and a police emergency hotline operator on separate occasions.

Yeo, 33, faces four charges of insulting a public servant or public service worker under the Protection from Harassment Act.

According to court documents, she allegedly made an obscene hand gesture and used vulgarities on assistant station manager Victor Chuang Shi Chang on Nov 21 last year.

This was said to have occurred at the passenger service centre at Bishan MRT station at about 9.30pm.