Melissa Faith Yeo claims Andie Chen accused her of cheating to get pity votes for Star Awards

Public break-ups can be hard to recover from, even if it happened years ago.

Former actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo, 36, posted a TikTok video on Monday (May 30) where she spilt some tea about the aftermath of her former romance with a local actor.

Without mentioning any names in her video, Melissa said she ended her relationship with the actor in late 2011 and both parties "decided not to talk about it".

However, she said her ex didn't keep his end of the bargain.

"He decided on his own, in early 2012, that he needed the clout I guess. He needed the pity votes for Star Awards because he was nominated for Best Actor, so he decided to talk about our break-up and acted like the victim, and alluded to the press that I cheated on him," she alleged.

She further claimed that was "slut-shamed" in part because of his allegation.

Although she didn't say who her then-boyfriend was, some netizens identified the man as Andie Chen, whom she had a public relationship with.

"He did it knowing that I am easily misunderstood and villainised," Melissa said in the video, adding that she was also stopped from attending a public event because of her past with him.

@msfaithyeo Since I’ve had a lot of “what happened to you?” questions for the past 10 years and since I spoke about my struggles with fake friends on my Instagram storiew, here’s the lowdown. ♬ original sound - ღεʟḯʂʂɑ

In 2012, Andie told local media that he and Melissa had split over "character differences", and each needed their own space. He maintained that they ended things on good terms.

That year, Andie was also nominated for Star Awards Best Actor for his role in the martial arts drama Code of Honour. He eventually lost to Tay Ping Hui, who bagged the award for his role in Bountiful Blessings.

In 2013, Melissa came out to say that she once found a pair of female underwear among Andie's clothes and suspected that he was cheating on her.

Andie quickly clarified the allegations at that time, explaining that it happened when he was filming overseas and their laundry service provider had gotten his clothes mixed up with someone else's.

The 36-year-old is now happily married to actress Kate Pang and they have two children together.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Andie said Melissa's statements are untrue and requested for further questions to be directed to his management agency.

ALSO READ: Andie Chen and Kate Pang relocate kids to Taiwan

claudiatan@asiaone.com