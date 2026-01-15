Melissa Gilbert 'stands with' husband Timothy Busfield following his arrest linked to child sexual abuse allegations

Melissa Gilbert "stands with" her husband Timothy Busfield following his arrest in coonection with child sexual abuse allegations.

The 61-year-old actress has broken her silence via her representative after the West Wing star turned himself into police after a warrant was issued over two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse and has appealed for privacy for herself and her family.

Melissa's spokesperson, Ame Van Iden, said: "She is honouring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds.

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."

Melissa's lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, have distanced themselves from the scandal.

A statement shared on Modern Prairie's Instagram account read: "Modern Prairie is aware of recent media reports regarding serious allegations involving a family member of our brand muse, Melissa Gilbert.

"These allegations do not involve Modern Prairie, our operations, nor our community.

"Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns abuse in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect.

"While these matters are personal and do not directly involve Melissa or the brand, we are respecting the privacy of the family as they navigate a difficult and personal situation.

"Our focus remains on supporting our community and continuing our work with care, responsibility, and intention."

Shortly before his arrest, the 68-year-old star insisted he "did not do anything wrong."

He said in a video obtained by TMZ: "I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible.

"They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

And his attorney also branded the claims "false and deeply troubling".

Stanton 'Larry' Stein said in a statement: "Tim voluntarily appeared before New Mexico authorities after travelling across the country to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations."

The allegations relate to two 11-year-old siblings, who met Busfield on the set of The Cleaning Lady, on which he is a director.

[[nid:728182]]