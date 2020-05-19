Members of BTS, NCT and more apologise for visiting area linked to new Covid-19 cases

Soon after news of Park Gyuri and Winner’s Mino visiting clubs, one of which was linked to a growing number of new Covid-19 cases, more celebrities have also been linked to the incident.

BTS’s Jungkook, NCT’s Jaehyun, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and Seventeen’s Mingyu admitted through their agency that they had hung out in a restaurant and bars at Itaewon a week before the outbreak was confirmed.

They have all tested negative for Covid-19.

According to news reports, the quartet had hung out together from the evening of April 25 to the dawn of April 26.

This was a week before the infected case visited the clubs in the neighbourhood on May 2. The case tested positive on May 6.

After more than 100 new cases were linked to bars and clubs in Itaewon, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ) had appealed to anyone who visited entertainment facilities in Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 to refrain from leaving their homes.

The four idols’s agencies released a statement, apologising for not observing safe distancing measures and confirming that they did not show any symptoms but went for tests voluntarily and tested negative.

South Korea had put in place social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On April 19, following a continual fall in number of new cases, the government relaxed the regulations, but safe distancing measures were still recommended, although not legally binding.

Religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities such as nightclubs, which had to suspend businesses in March, were allowed to operate as long as they follow proper disinfection protocols.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.