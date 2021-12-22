Merlion Kaiju in Ultraman: A new power of Singapore is just… a reskin

The third and final episode of Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore, a special series created as part of the SingapoReimagine ULTRAMAN campaign, is out. This is made in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations and in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board. The series is also part of a larger-scale project titled SJ55.

In this final episode, Ultraman is overwhelmed by the assault of three kaijus, and as he is struggling, the iconic Merlion transforms into a kaiju to fight alongside Ultraman and overcome the threats.

But wait, that Merlion kaiju looks a bit familiar. It seems to be a repaint of Gukulushisa, a lion-like kaiju that first appeared in the 2018 film, Ultraman Geed The Movie: Connect The Wishes! The addition of fish scales and a tail is a nice touch, but fans of Ultraman will definitely recognise the kaiju. Those hoping for a Merlion kaiju designed from the ground up will be disappointed.

Still, we get to call the Merlion a kaiju now!

If you’re interested, check out the previous 2 mini-episodes below too:

