Meryl Streep moves into Only Murders in the Building season 3

The acclaimed television series that is Only Murders in the Building will be welcoming its third season soon, with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) already setting the stage for more shenanigans.

However, the star power is getting a boost for Season 3, as Only Murders in the Building ushers in Meryl Streep as a new cast member.

The bombshell announcement was shared by Gomez on Instagram, where the stars are taking a break from filming on set, only to reveal that Streep is part of the proceedings and pleasantly taking care of the rest of the actors.

It remains to be seen if Meryl Streep will play a guest, recurring, or series regular character, but knowing that she will be part of Season 3 will only make the fans of Only Murders in the Building even more excited.

Streep, a winner of three Emmys, three Oscars and three Golden Globes, is best known for her work in films such as Sophie's Choice, Out of Africa, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia! and more. In television, her major credits include the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, Angels in America, and Season 2 of HBO's Big Little Lies.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy.

The Season 2 finale saw Glenroy die onstage while performing in a Broadway play opposite Charles and directed by Oliver. This is after two seasons of figuring out the murders of resident Tim Kono as well as the building's board president Bunny Folger.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez 'so excited' to be up for a Golden Globe

This article was first published in Geek Culture.