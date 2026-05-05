Met Gala co-chairs Beyonce and Nicole Kidman flouted event rules and brought daughters along

Met Gala co-chairs Beyonce and Nicole Kidman flouted the event's rules and brought their daughters along.

The annual fundraising fashion extravaganza usually has an 18+ age restriction but at Monday night's event, 14-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside their famous moms.

Beyonce, who was also joined by husband Jay-Z, admitted it was "surreal" to attend the Met Gala with Blue Ivy.

She told Vogue on the magazine's livestream: "It feels surreal because my daughter's here.

"She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share with her; I think she looks so incredible."

The Crazy In Love singer - who also has eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sr with her husband - opted for a crystal skeleton gown paired with sparkling crown and an ombre feather cape by Olivier Rousteing, and accessorised with Chopard jewellery, including an 18-carat white gold necklace featuring a 6.41-carat brilliant-cut diamond and a further 140 carats of diamonds.

But once inside, she changed into a black and gold gown with a matching veil.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy wore a white strapless Balenciaga gown with a voluminous skirt and train, which she paired with an unzipped jacket, sunglasses, and silver stilettos.

Babygirl actress Nicole broke from her typical nude hues to don red sequinned Chanel to the event, which had the theme of Costume Art and a dress code of Fashion is Art.

She told Vogue: "I wanted to embrace the way red has been used in art through the years.

"[Red] is a strong symbol for love, for passionate love, vitality, for power-and motherhood."

Model Sunday Rose chose a vivid lilac and pink dress with textured flowers because she "wanted to symbolise something blooming" at her first Met Gala.

The rule about no under 18s came to light in May 2018 when Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler - who was 15 at the time - told The Hollywood reporter that she "can't go because I'm not old enough".

The theme that year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, prompting speculation as to if the age restriction was linked to the subject matter.

However, event organisers clarified to the outlet that it wasn't a one-off, but an executive decision that "it's not an appropriate event for people under 18."

Venus Williams and Anna Wintour were also co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were honorary co-chairs and lead donors.

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