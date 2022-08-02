Metallica plays tribute to Stranger Things' Eddie Munson at Lollapalooza

Eddie Munson is so metal, that Metallica played a tribute to him at Lollapalooza.

Played by Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson is the beloved metalhead introduced in season four of Netflix's Stranger Things series.

Accused of murder, the innocent Dungeon Master spent the entire season avoiding getting arrested and helping his newfound friends defeat the season's baddie, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Unfortunately, Eddie didn't make it when the series reached its epic conclusion. He sacrificed himself to save Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and went out playing a soul-ripping solo in the Upside Down of Metallica's Master of Puppets.

Eddie's death was heartbreaking for many fans, making the character one of the most adored short-lived characters of all time.

Amidst the internet's outrage, Metallica took to Instagram to express their delight over playing such a huge part in Eddie's hero arc.

Just like Kate Bush's revival on the charts, Metallica is now experiencing a surge of younger fans thanks to Stranger Things.

The band performed at Lollapalooza, an annual four-day music festival held in Chicago, and played a bunch of their genre-defining hits, but it was the end of their set that caught the attention of the internet.

Accompanied by a fireworks show, Metallica played Master of Puppets and played Eddie's iconic scene the moment the opening chords struck.

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screenspic.twitter.com/hw37cL1tyi — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) July 29, 2022

Stranger Things has clearly brought back mid-eighties nostalgia and bridged generations. The series has not only introduced good music to younger audiences, it also brought Dungeons and Dragons to mainstream media.

It is unclear what the Duffer Brothers have in store for the show's final season, but one thing is for sure: fans and pop culture icons alike will keep Eddie's memory alive whenever they can.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.