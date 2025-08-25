Mic drop: Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Taiwanese singer Aska Yang fall off stage in respective concerts

Super Junior's Kyuhyun injures leg

K-pop group Super Junior held their 20th anniversary concerts Super Show 10 from Aug 22 to 24 in Seoul.

On the final day, member Kyuhyun fell into one of the gaps in between a platform of stairs. A loud sound was heard, presumably from him dropping his mic, followed by shocked gasps from fans.

The 37-year-old limped up the stairs to perform the group's ballad Dorothy with fellow members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Ryeowook, and sat down for the remainder of the show.

Kyuhyun reportedly joked to the audience: "I'm not hurting anymore, but since they prepared a chair, I'm just pretending."

In a statement to South Korean media, SM Entertainment, which manages the group's activities, said: "Kyuhyun twisted his leg while stepping down from the stage, which caused a muscle strain. His determination to participate was strong, so he continued the show without dancing. He will undergo a medical examination after the performance."

Super Junior will be bringing their Super Show 10 tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 3, 2026. No other details have been announced.

Taiwanese singer Aska Yang rushed to hospital

During a concert in Xining, China, on Aug 23, Taiwanese singer Aska Yang fell off a two-metre stage mid-song.

In a clip taken by an attendee, the 47-year-old was walking sideways when he accidentally stepped off the stage.

According to Global Times China, a stage lift malfunctioned, causing him to lose his footing. The concert was paused as he was rushed to the hospital, and fellow singer Julia Peng later stepped in to continue the show.

Witnesses claimed Aska briefly lost consciousness after hitting his head, reported Beijing Youth Daily.

He took to Weibo the next day to reassure fans that he was okay: "I'm sorry for making you worry. I feel really embarrassed."

He said the paramedics took good care of him, adding: "I truly love you all... Please don't worry, I'll be fine."

