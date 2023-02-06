Michael B Jordan confirms Creed IV plans

Michael B. Jordan has confirmed he is working on plans for Creed IV.

The actor is preparing to launch the third movie in the boxing series in March which sees him returning as Adonis Donnie Creed - the son of Rocky Balboa's former opponent Apollo Creed - and taking charge of the movie as director and he's now revealed his plans beyond Creed III.

When asked if fans can expect a fourth film, he told IGN: "For sure". Jordan then added: "I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure."

Jonathan Majors plays Creed's nemesis in Creed III and he previously told fans Jordan is taking the series in a new direction. He told NME:

"Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed.

ALSO READ: Michael B. Jordan reportedly splits from girlfriend

Something that's a bit more intimate. "With intimacy comes complexity. It's he and I. It's a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it's very different from the others."

The sequel will be the first Rocky spin-off not to feature original star Sylvester Stallone, but Jordan insisted the "spirit" of Rocky

Balboa will be felt throughout the film. He said last year: "I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis.

"But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward."