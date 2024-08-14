Michael Bolton reassures fans that he is 'all good' after netizen claims they saw police cars outside his home

Michael Bolton has reassured fans that he is "all good" after a social media user claimed they saw lots of police cars outside his home.

The 71-year-old singer, who lives in Westport, Connecticut, responded to the concerning post on X, and insisted all was well and there was nothing to worry about.

The user had posted: "Something with several police cars is happening at Michael Bolton's house here in Westport CT.

"I hope he is all right."

Michael wrote back: "All is good!! Just prepping for a small landscape project. thanks for checking!"

Earlier this year, the How Am I Supposed to Live Without You hitmaker revealed he had undergone surgery on a brain tumour.

Michael wrote on Facebook: "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year!

"I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Michael planned to focus on his recovery over the "next couple of months" and take a break from performing.

The veteran music star also thanked his fans for the support they've shown him over the years, admitting that he's "beyond grateful for all the love".

The post continued: "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB (sic)"

