Michael Cera not part of Barbie movie group chat because he doesn't have a smartphone

Michael Cera couldn't be a part of the Barbie group chat because he doesn't have a smartphone.

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as well as other A-listers like Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell in Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated movie based on the iconic Mattel but doll but revealed that because he only has a flip phone, he was unable to keep up to date with his co-stars outside of work.

He told People: "Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi."

Simu Liu added: "So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat."

Michael explained: "I don't have an iPhone myself… I have a flip phone. But I still think I wouldn't belong on [the group chat] anyway, because [my character] Allan is sort of in his own little world. Greta's gift for me when I arrived was a picture disc of NSYNC's [2000 album] No Strings Attached which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character."

The Superbad star seems determined to live without the latest technology because he's happy being off the grid but insists his decision not to join sites like Twitter or Instagram wasn't "conscious" - he just never got around to it because he doesn't find them interesting.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It doesn't feel conscious [the decision not to join social media]. I guess it's just something that I didn't elect to do. Because everybody does it, it starts to feel like a big choice. But it's just not interesting to me."

