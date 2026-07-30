Michael J Fox to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 78th Emmy Awards

Michael J Fox is set to receive one of television's most prestigious humanitarian honours at the 78th Emmy Awards where he will be the recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The Television Academy has announced Michael will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the primetime Emmy ceremony, which will air on Sept 14.

The award will recognise his "transformative contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy" through his work with The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which he founded in 2000 after publicly revealing his diagnosis with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1998.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego praised the Back to the Future star's impact both on and off screen.

Abrego said: "Michael J Fox is one of television's most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. The Television Academy is proud to honour him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson's research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure.

"He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change."

Michael's foundation has become the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research. It has supported more than US$3 billion (S$3.8 billion) in research programmes focused on accelerating scientific discoveries, improving treatments and working towards a cure.

The honour continues a remarkable year for Fox, who received his 19th Emmy nomination in 2026 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in Apple TV's Shrinking.

He previously won five Emmy Awards throughout his career. He received three consecutive Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series awards for his iconic role as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties in 1986, 1987 and 1988.

Michael was also named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Spin City (2000) and once for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Rescue Me (2009).

Beyond television, he has also received four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award, an honorary Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was announced in 2025.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award is a rare distinction, having only been presented on six previous occasions. Established in 2002, the award recognises individuals in the television industry whose charitable work reflects the spirit of comedian and entertainer Bob Hope's decades of humanitarian efforts.

Previous recipients include Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Sean Penn and Danny Thomas, who received the award posthumously in 2004. In 2025, actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen became the first couple to receive the honour.

Michael's influence has also been celebrated through the Emmy-winning documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, which explored his life, career and Parkinson's journey.

The film received seven Emmy nominations and won four awards, further highlighting the his ability to turn his personal challenges into a message of hope and determination.

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