Michael Jackson's ex-publicist touts foundation to 'protect' legacy

A former publicist for Michael Jackson on Thursday announced plans for a charitable foundation not affiliated with the late pop singer's family or estate, intended to defend and promote the legacy of the controversial entertainer.

Raymone Bain, who represented Jackson in 2005 and 2006, said the Michael Jackson Legacy Foundation would seek to raise money for the charitable causes Jackson supported during his life, including the advancement of civil rights for African Americans.

Bain told a Washington news conference that the foundation was in its early stages and that she had not yet contacted family members.

Jackson's estate said on Thursday that Bain "is not authorised to act on behalf of the Michael Jackson Estate nor to use Michael Jackson's name in any way for charitable or her own commercial purposes."

Bain said Jackson gave $300 million to charitable causes during his life, but that she was unaware of any donations made in his name since his 2009 death at age 50.

Jackson's estate noted that the "Thriller" singer's estate remains in probate and has not yet closed.

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted at a trial on charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy at his Neverland ranch in California.

In a documentary released earlier this year, "Leaving Neverland," two other men said they were abused by him from the ages of 7 and 10 in the early 1990s. Jackson's family and estate have denied the accusations.

Bain said Jackson has been "victimized" by false accusations.