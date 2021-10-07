Michael Keaton, 70, can still fit into his original 1989 Batsuit

Michael Keaton can still fit into his original Batsuit.

Having played the caped crusader in the 1989 film Batman and 1992 follow-up Batman Returns, the 70-year-old actor has revealed the suit surprisingly still fits.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Michael spoke about reprising his iconic role in The Flash and said that not only has he already tried his old costume but it didn't require any alterations whatsoever.

He said of trying on the Batsuit: "I've already done it," before insisting that no alterations were needed out as his physique is "in the same dimension" as it was in 1992.

Meanwhile, Michael recently said the key to playing a real-life person onscreen is to present a "version of what they are telling you".

He is currently playing mediator Kenneth Feinberg in Netflix drama Worth.

And Michael previously portrayed journalist Walter "Robby" Robinson in 2015 film Oscar-winning Spotlight as well as CNN producer Robert Weiner in 2002 war drama Live from Baghdad.

And he believes the thing to avoid is doing an "impression" of the person you are portraying.

Speaking to Collider, he said: "They're three really different people from one another. You have to do the basics, be really intrusive but be really respectful and hold back.

"Pick the great parts of what they have to tell you and the less great parts, the dark parts of what they have to tell you.

"So, at some point you have to be a version of what they tell you, at least I do! Otherwise, you're trying to do an impression and you never want to do an impression.

"They're both Boston region guys Robbie and Ken. So it does help to get into the groove of what do you ask a real person, a person who really existed. I'd done this before with Robert Weiner when I did Live in Baghdad.

"He's living on a barge in Paris on the Seine so that's pretty cool and I had to go and hang out with him for a while.

"It helps when you do one of them because then you get to know what questions to ask.

"Almost everything surprised me!"