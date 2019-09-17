Michelle Reis, who married tycoon, reportedly banking $9.7 million for show-business return

She has been described as the loveliest Miss Hong Kong and is now reportedly getting 50 million yuan (S$9.7 million) for making a screen comeback.

Beauty queen-turned-actress Michelle Reis, 49, who has been out of the limelight for 10 years after marrying tycoon Julian Hui in 2008, has been tapped by Story Of Yanxi Palace producer Yu Zheng to appear in a new talent show called Real Actor.

He had earlier got netizens abuzz when he posted on Weibo: "I spent this Mid-Autumn Festival with the real Chang'e. Can you guess who she is?"

Chang'e is the goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology.

Yu also said shooting for Real Actor had begun and that a "first-rate goddess" is helping out.

On Sunday (Sept 15), he let the cat out of the bag, posting a photo of Reis in period costume, drawing a comment from her about a "very happy first time working together".

Reis, who was once Hong Kong singer Leon Lai's flame, is reportedly playing famous imperial consort Yang Guifei.

Contestants in Real Actor, which has tapped Hong Kong actor Francis Ng and Chinese actress Zhang Jingchu as judges, will be assigned to teams to tackle acting challenges.

Reis was recently in the news after she posted photos of herself and her husband with Sammi Cheng in England, where the Cantopop superstar had gone to for a holiday after her Hong Kong concerts.

