Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39

Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39.

The actress — who was best known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl - was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed to People that it responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

Michelle recently underwent a liver transplant, according to sources at the New York Post newspaper, and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In recent years, Trachtenberg's fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.

And in 2024, the TV star took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance.

In response to a question about her health, Michelle replied: "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realise I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

Michelle subsequently shared a selfie and insisted that she was feeling "happy and healthy".

She captioned the image: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

She first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete.

In 2000, she joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers. And between 2008 and 2012, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.

