Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death ruled 'undetermined'

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has been ruled "undetermined".

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found dead on Wednesday (Feb 26) in a New York apartment at the age of 39 and while her passing was not being treated as suspicious, it is still unclear what happened to the actress.

People magazine reported the New York City Medical Examiner's Office announced Michelle's family objected to an autopsy, meaning only an external exam of her body was allowed, leading to her cause of death to be ruled "undetermined".

She was reported to have underwent a liver transplant recently, and over the last few years, her fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.

And in 2024, she took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance.

In response to a question about her health, Michelle replied: "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realise I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The Gossip Girl actress subsequently shared a selfie and insisted that she was feeling "happy and healthy".

She captioned the image: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said previously officers had found her body when responding to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

Michelle first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete.

In 2000, she joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers, and between 2008 and 2012, she played Georgina Sparks on the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.

