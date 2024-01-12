Michelle Williams 'lost it' when asked to narrate Britney Spears' audiobook

Michelle Williams "lost it" when she was asked to narrate Britney Spears' audiobook.

The 43-year-old actress lent her voice to the recording of the singer's memoir The Woman in Me last year, and her best friend, Busy Philipps, has told how her former Dawson's Creek co-star agreed to get involved because she "really felt a connection" with the pop icon's life story.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Busy said when asked about her reaction to Michelle's narration:

"I mean, we lost it."

"She was like, 'I have to do this. Right?' I was like, 'Yes! Obviously!' And she's like, 'I really do, Biz.' She really felt a connection."

Busy - who released her own memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little in 2018 - explained how her and Michelle's own early experiences of fame came at a similar time to Britney so they could relate to her story.

She added: "We all - and Michelle, even younger than me - we all came up in a very particular time in this industry. That was what the majority of my memoir is about, as young women, and we were subjected to a lot."

"I think that there was a lot that was sadly very relatable to all women in Britney's book, but I thought that Michelle doing it was just incredible and really beautiful."

Busy wished peace and happiness to the singer and added: "Britney deserves our respect."

Britney previously declared she was "so grateful" to Michelle for recording the audiobook as she found it too "emotional" to do it herself.

She said in a statement: "This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least."

"For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

