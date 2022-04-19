Michelle Williams thinks a Destiny's Child reunion will happen

Michelle Williams still thinks about a Destiny's Child reunion.

The 42-year-old singer remains extremely close to her bandmates Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland and believes that the trio will reunite in the future.

She told The New York Post: "I wonder if it's on our mind, but it never comes out of our mouths. As naturally as we talk about so many other things, when the time is right, it will naturally come up in conversation somehow. We have fun together when we do decide to work with each other in that capacity. I don't think either of us is opposed to it. It's just, what's the right opportunity?

"But I will say we haven't had an official album out together in 17 years and for the questions to be asked now is really kind of awesome. It makes me reflective of the obvious impact that we must have made on the world."

And Michelle says Kelly and Beyonce are her "soulmates".

She said: "I would say true love. Those are my soulmates to the point where, you know, I saw Beyonce the other day and I walked in and we have on the same shoes, the same jeans... And a friend of hers was like, 'Are y'all about to go perform or do something?' It happens all the time.

"Go back to her Lion King premiere a couple of years ago. We didn't plan to be kind of dressed in the same [shades], it's just that we are forever connected."

Michelle recently filmed the Lifetime movie Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, with Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, playing her mom and Michelle loved reuniting with Tina.

She said: "It was beautiful to work with Miss Tina because she's been like a mother, a nurturer and a protector of me for 22 years. And so when we got on set, we just looked each other in the eye, and it was just kind of natural for us to do what we do.

"I mean, there were moments in my life where Miss Tina has had to console me like a mother would. She's had to give me advice like a mother would. So actually, when they mentioned her name, when I got the phone call about doing the movie, she's the reason why I said yes. We knew with the mention of each other's names that this is going to be great to do.

"Myself, Beyonce and Kelly have our group chats and I was texting the girls like, 'Yo, mom is killing it!' So it was just really a joy to still have a sisterhood [and] relationship all of these years."