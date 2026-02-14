Michelle Yeoh hopes to see more Hollywood movies with Asian protagonists.

The 63-year-old actress — who was born in Malaysia — acknowledges that an increasing number of projects are being led by Asian actors and actresses, following the success of Crazy Rich Asians, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Michelle — who recently starred in the money-spinning Wicked film franchise — told Variety: "I think in recent years, you'll find there were more. And I hope they continue in that way, because it's not every day you get Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"But if you look at the other — I hate to say — Caucasian films, they keep telling many different stories. So this is what we have to do, which is to tell many stories so that we will continue to have a seat at the table and be able to be part of that whole scene.

"That responsibility falls on us. And we have a very strong group of people, like Daniel Dae Kim, Destin Daniel Cretton and Jon Chu, who will stick their necks out and say, 'Yes, we have to find movies that tell our stories as well.'"

Michelle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month, and she's described receiving the accolade as a "dream come true".

The movie star said: "I remember when I first went to the Walk of Fame because it's very iconic. You want to go there because all your big heroes who've been in the business since you were a kid are there. And I remember looking, 'Oh, here's so and so!' So now just to think that I'm getting it, it's a dream come true."

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the 2022 comedy-drama film, was the first time Michelle had topped the call sheet for a Hollywood movie in her decades-long career.

And the actress previously admitted that she had to be very patient and resilient before the opportunity came her way.

Michelle — who starred in the movie alongside the likes of Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis — told The Independent: "You know what, I did. I waited a long time for this, and luckily it came.

"Some people wait their whole life and the opportunity might never come. I was patient. I was resilient. I never stopped learning. And so I was ready when the opportunity did present itself."

