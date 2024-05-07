Michelle Yeoh, Lana Del Rey, Blackpink's Jennie: The best and worst looks from Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala is upon us, and this year's theme was "The Garden of Time".

Some celebrities hit the mark and others had us questioning their fashion choices on the lush green-and-white carpet at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6.

Zendaya in Maison Margiela

Zendaya was one of the hosts for Met Gala 2024, and her first outfit was a black-and-blue bias-cut gown over a satin corset for Maison Margiela by John Galliano.

Her dramatic headpiece was designed by Stephen Jones for Margiela and accentuated her dark makeup, and you can see grape details on her left hip, right shoulder and left arm.

Wait, is that a hummingbird on her neck?

The American actress' second look was a black Givenchy gown and huge floral Alexander McQueen hat.

Blackpink's Jennie in Alaia

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pTqflplBO/[/embed]

After her vintage Chanel number last year, we were waiting to see what Blackpink's Jennie would bring to Met Gala 2024.

Sadly, we were disappointed.

Her cobalt mini-dress this year was a custom piece from Alaia featuring a draped hemline, a long train from her right shoulder and an asymmetrical midriff cutout that Jennie styled with a pearl belly chain matching her pearl earrings.

But we can't shake the feeling that her outfit looks like a curtain.

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh was ready for a picnic in the garden, but instead of the food being wrapped in aluminium foil, the Malaysian actress was instead.

The gown was from Balenciaga, and Michelle explained that it was based on creative director Demna's childhood.

"He said it was something he did when he was a young child, playing with tin foil and making dresses on his sister's toys," she told People.

"And today it seemed like it came full circle. I have reawakened his childhood memories."

Michelle also sported a fresh new bob.

Haley Kalil in Marc Bouwer

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pCw6cLBdq/?hl=en[/embed]

Haley Kalil definitely stayed on theme as she left the Mark Hotel on her way to the Met Gala in an intricate floral gown with detached sleeves and a structured waist by Marc Bouwer and a matching elaborate headpiece.

Her Instagram Reel shows the American model posing fiercely before breaking into smiles and triumphant fist pumps.

Doja Cat in… a towel?

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pTEV8Lqc9/?hl=en[/embed]

Haley also showed us a preview of Doja Cat's look on her way to the Met Gala. The American rapper draped a towel around herself and on her head with transparent high heels.

"Walking outta the shower and being like, yep, this is the look," a netizen commented.

Another wrote: "She's just waking up, guys."

By the time Doja hit the green-and-white carpet, she was wearing a see-through wet T-shirt dress with her bare body on display and chrome tears.

But how was that relevant to the theme? Did she get hosed down in the garden?

Stray Kids in Tommy Hilfiger

Stray Kids were the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala and they dressed in custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits.

At first we thought the look was nothing special, until they took off their coats to reveal three different colour themes — white, black and red.

However, fans noticed that the photographers were making snide comments towards the men.

"I've ever seen so many unemotional faces in my life," said one photographer.

Another responded: "They're like robots."

Can anybody spread this?? Are paparazzi always this rude...literally after this he said I bet they're gonna start performing hello?? #StrayKids_MetGala #StrayKids #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EJJl72oWAU — SWEATING 4 TAERAE (@VentisWap) May 6, 2024

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen

Lana Del Rey graced the Met Gala in a custom gown by Alexander McQueen's Sean McGirr with bronze-bullion hawthorn branches wrapping her whole body. She also wore hawthorn branches in her hair, giving off an antlered look.

However, the veil draped over her antlers made her look less ethereal and more like she was expecting mosquitoes in the garden.

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli

Jennifer Lopez, another host for the Met Gala 2024, sparkled on the green-and-white carpet in her custom strapless sheer gown with a long train designed by Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry.

Harper's Bazaar reported that the outfit was adorned with over 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads, taking over 800 hours to embroider by hand.

Jennifer paired the gown and its plunging neckline with a huge diamond necklace shaped like a bird.

Dua Lipa in Marc Jacobs

Dua Lipa wore a custom Marc Jacobs two-piece set with black lace over a white corset and a black lace maxi skirt with intricate details.

Paired with her huge feather boa and polka dot sheer gloves, the outfit had too many clashing textures.

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne

Why wear just a suit or a skirt when you can have both?

Cynthia Erivo was dressed at the Met Gala 2024 in a tuxedo top that bared her midriff adorned with pink rose petals and black sequins, complete with a black tie. Her bottom was a matching black skirt with a long train.

And what's a garden without some bugs? The English singer-actress' outfit was adorned with beetles, grasshoppers and she even wore a scorpion accessory on her collar.

Jordan Roth in Maison Valentino

Jordan Roth "understood the assignment," according to the Met.

He was dressed in a custom Maison Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli as his " final couture piece for the House of Valentino" with a cowl that started green and vibrant at the top, with pink roses, and became decayed and brown at the bottom.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pJaA4RYfz/?hl=en[/embed]

Chris Hemsworth in Tom Ford

He may have wanted to let the focus be on his wife's outfit but ended up looking bland in comparison.

Chris Hemsworth and his model wife Elsa Pataky graced the Met Gala in coordinated outfits from Tom Ford.

While Elsa wore a gold translucent turtleneck dress with a matching gold headpiece, Chris looked muted in a three-piece cream wool suit.

Wisdom Kaye in Robert Wun

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pM33WpBiS/?hl=en[/embed]

Wisdom Kaye showed us that guys don't have to dress in bland tuxedos with his head-to-toe red look.

The Nigerian-American model wore a coat with a train and a large rose on his left chest, bell bottom red pants and a matching hat. His whole fiery look had burnt details along the edges.

