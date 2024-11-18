Michelle Yeoh says her inability to have children is 'biggest sadness' in life

Michelle Yeoh feels huge sadness over her inability to have children.

The 62-year-old actress was initially married to Dickson Poon from 1988 until 1992 and it became apparent during that time that she was unable to conceive. She now has six godchildren — one of whom is the daughter of her ex-husband — and she generally has "no regrets" in life because she has given it her all.

She told The Sunday Times: "Maybe that is the biggest sadness in my life, that I cannot have kids. But the beauty is that I have six godchildren, many nephews and nieces. I don't live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 per cent. I did everything to make it work, and sometimes even that is not enough, you have to be able.

"In life, we say, you have to not go around holding your hands like this, you have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward."

The Wicked star — who tied the knot with Jean Todt since in 2023 almost 20 years after they initially met — recently said that her fertility issues were, in part, what led to her divorce from Poon.

Speaking on The Goop Podcast, she said: "We did whatever was necessary (to have children). Unfortunately, I was physically unable to.

"I knew my ex really wanted a big family... not just one son, but two sons or three even better. He was working hard for a big empire and he needed sons to carry on his lineage.

"I don't know how women in our line of work juggle being pregnant, having a baby, going back to work... I'm not a multi-tasker."

