Michelle Yeoh visits dad's grave in Malaysia for Qing Ming with 'Mr O'

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh visited her father’s grave for Qing Ming with the Best Actress Oscar statuette she won for the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The grave is at Paradise Memorial Park, Tanjung Rambutan in Perak, Malaysia.

Qing Ming, also called Tomb Sweeping Day, was on April 5 this year.

On Wednesday (April 12), Yeoh shared on social media a photo of the trophy near the tombstone of her father Yeoh Kian Teik, who died at age 89 in 2014.

"Brought Mr O Home... Without my parents' love and trust and support... I wouldn't be here today. Love so much," said Yeoh in the post.

She also shared a photo of her mother, Janet Yeoh, holding the award.

Born in Ipoh, Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress last month.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won a total of seven Oscars, including for Best Picture.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.