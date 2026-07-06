Michelle Yim allegedly harassed by man at gathering

Michelle Yim was caught in an uncomfortable situation recently at a gathering, where she was allegedly harassed by a man.

In a social media video posted on July 4, the 70-year-old Hong Kong veteran actress is seen attending a banquet in a Chinese restaurant, where singer-actress Li Lai Ha is performing on stage.

A middle-aged man approaches Michelle, places his arm around her shoulders as he leans in closely to speak to her.

She looks visibly uncomfortable as she avoids eye contact with the man and looks downwards. At one point, she clasps her hands together, seemingly to thank him, and he continues to lean closer to her.

The man, likely getting the hint that Michelle is uncomfortable with his forwardness, straightens himself and awkwardly walks away as he continues to glance at her.

Netizens condemned the man's behaviour, claiming he harassed her, while some speculated he could be drunk, based on the wine glass he was holding in one hand.

One of them wrote: "This man is really scary, Michelle is already 71 years old, he still wants to flirt with her."

"I can't believe that at Michelle's age, there are still people who have improper thoughts about her," another netizen commented.

However, a netizen also claimed the situation was taken out of context, as the man's wife was nearby and they are all old friends.

They also speculated that since there is an ongoing performance on stage at the time of their interaction, the environment could be noisy, and the man had leaned in to speak to Michelle so they could hear each other better.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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