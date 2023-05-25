Mick Jagger pays glowing tribute to 'wonderful friend' Tina Turner

Mick Jagger has paid a glowing tribute to his "wonderful friend" Tina Turner.

The 79-year-old singer of The Rolling Stones has taken to social media to hail the music icon, who died on Wednesday (May 24), aged 83.

He wrote on Instagram: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Elsewhere, Brian Wilson, the co-founder of The Beach Boys, has also taken to social media to hail the award-winning star, describing her as "one of the greats".

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy — she was one of the greats. "River Deep, Mountain High" will always be one of my favourite songs. And nothing beats her version of "Proud Mary." I loved her musical too. Love and Mercy. (sic)"

Singer Ciara has also described Turner as an inspiration.

Alongside two throwback photos, the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Heaven has gained an angel.

"Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

"Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. (sic)"

Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland after battling "a long illness".

Her spokesperson said in a statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

The news was also announced on her Instagram account.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

