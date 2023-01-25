Mike Tyson accused of raping woman in early 1990s

Mike Tyson is being accused of raping a woman in the early 1990s.

The 56-year-old former world heavyweight boxing champion - who was jailed for three years after being convicted of rape in 1992 - is being sued for $5 million (S$6.6 million) by his alleged victim, who says he sexually assaulted her in a limousine after she met him at a nightclub in Albany, New York.

Her lawsuit, obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday (Jan 24), said: "I got in Tyson's limousine to pick up my friend from her house.

"Tyson immediately started to touch me and attempted to kiss me. I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me."

The woman added she has suffered "physical, psychological and emotional injury" in the years since the ex-boxer's alleged attack.

Her legal action in New York was filed under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to file lawsuits over assaults that happened years or even decades ago.

Her suit does not provide an exact date for Tyson's alleged rape, but says it happened sometime in the early '90s.

It was around the same time that beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington, 50, said Tyson raped her in Indianapolis, which led him to be convicted of rape on Feb 10, 1992.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson involved in altercation on plane

The woman says she wants to stay anonymous as she fears publication of her name would "certainly pose a risk to me of further mental harm, harassment, ridicule or personal embarrassment".

She added in her suit: "I have developed lifelong problems including but not limited to issues with sex, and with being touched as a result of the rape.

"I have been unable to maintain and/or develop healthy relationships with men or anyone in general.

"I have experienced extreme emotional suffering including but not limited to nightmares, panic attacks and flashbacks."

The woman's attorney, Darren Seilback, said in a separate filing his office did not take the woman at her word but had investigated her allegations and found they were "highly credible".

Tyson has not yet commented on the accusation.

The former boxer turned marijuana entrepreneur was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, but his life has been marred by his legal troubles and turbulent personal life.

Tyson's former wife, actress Robin Givens, 58, said in divorce papers their marriage in the 1980s was characterised by his "unprovoked rages" of "violence and destruction".

He was also disqualified from the ring in 1997 for biting opponent Evander Holyfield's ear, battled a cocaine problem in his 40s and filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after he blew around $300 million in career earnings.