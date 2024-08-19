Mike Tyson says Jake Paul will 'run like a thief' in the ring

Mike Tyson said he was fit and ready for his Nov 15 fight against Jake Paul as the two boxers had a joint news conference in New York City on Sunday (Aug 18).

The match was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after former heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, had an ulcer flare-up that forced some resting time.

"Iron Mike", who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005.

When asked why he returned to the ring so long after retirement, Tyson's response was clear: "Because I can. Who else can do it but me? We have a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter ever to live."

"He may have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but the actuality, no.

"As soon as I catch this guy it's going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is gonna run like a thief."

Paul, who was booed and heckled by the crowd, claimed he would put Tyson to sleep.

"I am here to make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend," Paul said.

"I love Mike and I respect him but we are not friends anymore until Nov. 15," he said.

When asked if he was afraid of being in the ring with Paul, Tyson replied sarcastically: "I am terrified."

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, is 31 years his junior and has a 10-1 boxing record.

The fight will be streamed live globally on Netflix and will take place at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

