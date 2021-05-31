Miles Teller attacked in restaurant in Hawaii, police investigating

Police in Maui are investigating after Miles Teller was attacked in a restaurant.

While it was originally reported that Miles was assaulted over a financial dispute at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui, Hawaii during the week, his wife Keleigh Teller has taken to Instagram Stories to claim that the attack was completely unprovoked and she and Miles had never seen the men before.

She wrote: "The story reported about Miles being punched in the face over 'money' is completely false. Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation (SIC)."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/keleighteller

Miles and Keleigh are currently enjoying a trip to Hawaii with his Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiance Aaron Rodgers.

While Keleigh, 28, claims two men attacked Miles, 34, the Maui Police Department previously only mentioned one attacker.

The MPD said in a statement: "Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."